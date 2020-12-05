Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $299,673.66. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total value of $315,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,476,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.93.

PH opened at $275.74 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $280.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.24 and a 200 day moving average of $205.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.