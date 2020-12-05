Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 136.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.64.

SNPS opened at $236.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.83.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.