Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,627 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total transaction of $1,303,833.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total value of $1,305,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,510 shares of company stock valued at $28,684,229. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $378.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.29. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $382.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

