Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 165 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,014 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 355.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 723,854 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9,936.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 609,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,928,000 after purchasing an additional 602,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 210.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 568,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $407,826.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,858 shares of company stock worth $2,975,643. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $105.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $107.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.21.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

