Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 991 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,788,052 shares of company stock worth $202,315,188. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 205.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.