Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth $307,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 555,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

