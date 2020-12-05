Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $149.05 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 931.62, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

