Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME opened at $116.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.38. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $121.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,733.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

