Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 15.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 18.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 98.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 50,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $228,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

NYSE FTV opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.76. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

