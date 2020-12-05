Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY stock opened at $150.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.14. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,601,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,182 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.