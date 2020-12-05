Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 130.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 31.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 219,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the second quarter worth about $257,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. ValuEngine downgraded The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.