Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,681,000 after purchasing an additional 192,386 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

