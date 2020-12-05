Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,668 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $51,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $5,245,606.30. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Insiders sold a total of 331,083 shares of company stock worth $26,580,722 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.26.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.