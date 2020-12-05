Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,765 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aflac by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,702.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock worth $889,258. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

