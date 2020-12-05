Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,123 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after buying an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,153,000 after buying an additional 2,771,230 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after buying an additional 2,175,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,621,000 after buying an additional 1,613,095 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,009,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,443,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $228,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.