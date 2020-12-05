Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 708 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,982,000 after purchasing an additional 746,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,802,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,985,000 after purchasing an additional 315,774 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,689,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,716,000 after purchasing an additional 160,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

