Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 761 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,165,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,900 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,030,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,010,000 after purchasing an additional 445,535 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE SNN opened at $41.50 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.