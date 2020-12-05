Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of WELX opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Winland has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.
About Winland
