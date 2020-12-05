Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WELX opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Winland has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

