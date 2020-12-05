Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Wirecard stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. Wirecard has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

