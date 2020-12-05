Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.29.

Woodward stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average is $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

In other Woodward news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

