WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) PT Set at GBX 940 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.30) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 608 ($7.94) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 860.23 ($11.24).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 785.38 ($10.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 693.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 640.09. The stock has a market cap of £9.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.19. WPP plc has a twelve month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18).

In other news, insider Mark Read acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £481,950 ($629,670.76).

About WPP plc (WPP.L)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

