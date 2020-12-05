XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 391.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 36.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.91.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $119.91 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 146.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

