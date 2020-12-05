Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,638 shares in the company, valued at $539,832.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,940 shares of company stock worth $4,977,847 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

