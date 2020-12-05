Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,630.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $32,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares in the company, valued at $483,727.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth $702,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth $1,022,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UTI opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.84 million, a PE ratio of -56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.