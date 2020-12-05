Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Announce $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.50. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $173,695.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $34,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,476 shares of company stock valued at $525,065 in the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,213,000 after buying an additional 232,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 110,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 108,021 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 107,560 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 344,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 101,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $69.55 on Friday. UMB Financial has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.