Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.85. WSFS Financial posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $162.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.86 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $220,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.