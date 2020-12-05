Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.28.

APRN stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Apron news, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $39,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $44,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $124,272. Corporate insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Apron (APRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.