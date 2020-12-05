Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to Hold

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Get LiveRamp alerts:

RAMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $80.07.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,511,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,526. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,754,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,844,000 after buying an additional 1,292,776 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,487.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,159,000 after acquiring an additional 266,094 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 13.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,318,000 after acquiring an additional 101,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.