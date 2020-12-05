Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) to Hold

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

RLGY opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,432,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Realogy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP increased its stake in Realogy by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

