Zacks Investment Research Lowers Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. National Securities cut Agilysys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

Agilysys stock opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.04 million, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.44. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $42.34.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 61.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Agilysys by 145.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

