Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AUB. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.75.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.63 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

In related news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 73.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the period.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

