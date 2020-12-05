Zacks Investment Research Lowers Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Get Despegar.com alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DESP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Despegar.com from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Despegar.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

DESP stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $848.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.