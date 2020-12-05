Zacks Investment Research Lowers Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $18.49.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

