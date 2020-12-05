Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Zacks Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,022,000 after buying an additional 336,240 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.