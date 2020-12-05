Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $167.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.00.

ASR opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $82.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.91 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter valued at about $5,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter valued at about $3,318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 569.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

