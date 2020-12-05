Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $450.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $421.88.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $410.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.12.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $707,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $3,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,675 shares of company stock valued at $97,597,029 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $4,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

