10,214 Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Orange by 47.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Orange by 30.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Orange by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Orange during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Orange during the third quarter worth $133,000. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.39 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.473 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORAN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

