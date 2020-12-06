11,975 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,524 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,607,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,211,000 after purchasing an additional 676,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

