130,400 Shares in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Acquired by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.27% of CarParts.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 235.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 569,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CarParts.com by 6,646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 790,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CarParts.com by 150.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 762,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 458,421 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 58.2% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 549,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the third quarter worth about $5,624,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $773.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $901,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,200. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRTS shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

