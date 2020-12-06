1,896 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 55.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS opened at $131.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The stock has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average of $111.90.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $140.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

