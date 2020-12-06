231 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $1,467,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,557.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,356.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,113.12. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,577.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9,733.02 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,236.53.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.