2,409 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dover by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after purchasing an additional 647,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dover by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,860,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,932,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,639,000 after buying an additional 49,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dover by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,167,000 after acquiring an additional 227,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,229,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,728,000 after acquiring an additional 127,697 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

DOV stock opened at $123.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.65. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Insiders have sold 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

