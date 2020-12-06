2,461 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Purchased by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,803,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

