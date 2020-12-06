2,732 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,954 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after buying an additional 1,568,054 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

