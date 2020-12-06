28,982 Shares in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth about $879,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 109,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 167,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 43,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter.

FCTR stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

