315 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $268.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Snowflake from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $387.70 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

