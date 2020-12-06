3,251 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,175,000 after buying an additional 246,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,479 shares of company stock worth $29,188,386. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.30.

MKTX stock opened at $539.17 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

