3,437 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 53.0% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 158.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 22,298 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,583,000.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,277,624.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 596,887 shares of company stock valued at $41,358,656. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 178.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

