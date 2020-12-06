3,571 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Bought by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 151.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

