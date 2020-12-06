4,095 Shares in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in The Unilever Group by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Unilever Group by 97.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.4845 dividend. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

